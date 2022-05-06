Post-90s Xinjiang girl spends 21 years photographing rare animals

(People's Daily App) 14:10, May 06, 2022

Chu Wenwen, a post-90s girl from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is a wildlife conservationist. She loves nature and has saved countless wild animals. She was dubbed "Princess Beaver" by her friends.

This video from Kuaishou, a leading short-video platform in China, shows how Chu photographs and rescues wildlife. Chu's stories have inspired more young people to protect animals and contribute to conserving nature.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Lin Ziwei)

