Black swan family enjoys time together in Nanjing park

Ecns.cn) 15:22, April 27, 2022

A pair of black swans and their babies swim in the Yanque Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

