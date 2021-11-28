Home>>
Swans seen at Donggu Lake wetland, Hunan
(Xinhua) 09:39, November 28, 2021
A flock of little swans fly in the sky over the Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 27, 2021. About 3,000 little swans have arrived at the Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang for wintering. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
