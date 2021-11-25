About 3,000 little swans arrive in Yueyang for wintering

Xinhua) 08:50, November 25, 2021

Little swans are seen at the Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. About 3,000 little swans have arrived at the Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang for wintering. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Little swans fly over houses in the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. About 3,000 little swans have arrived at the Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang for wintering. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

