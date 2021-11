We Are China

Villagers harvest chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village, central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 09:10, November 24, 2021

A villager checks the drying of chrysanthemums at a workshop in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Villagers load chrysanthemums onto a truck in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows villagers harvesting chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

A villager harvests chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

A villager harvests chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a drone shows a villager arranging chrysanthemums in Qianjia Village of Sanjiaotang Township, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)