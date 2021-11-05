Pic story: rural deliverywoman in Leiyang, Hunan

Xinhua) 08:58, November 05, 2021

Hu Xia arranges packages in a rural delivery station in Huangshi Town in Leiyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 3, 2021. Hu Xia is a post-90s deliverywoman providing delivery service for four villages in Huangshi Town. Over the past seven years, the number of local rural delivery orders has increased from less than 10 per day to more than 200 now. In addition to delivering packages, Hu also helps villagers sell bamboo shoots, eggs and other agricultural specialties through online store. Her delivery station has become one of the most lively places in village. In the January-August period, the delivery industry handled over 28 billion parcels in rural areas, a jump of more than 30 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Post Bureau. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)