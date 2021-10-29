Home>>
China's Hunan sees big growth in passenger EV exports
(Xinhua) 16:06, October 29, 2021
CHANGSHA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Hunan Province exported 951 passenger electric vehicles (EV) in the first three quarters of 2021, more than doubling the figure in the same period last year, local customs authorities said on Friday.
The exports included small passenger vehicles and buses that can hold more than 10 people.
Europe and Latin America were the main export destinations for Hunan's passenger EVs during the period, according to the customs bureau in Changsha, the provincial capital.
