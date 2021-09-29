2nd China-Africa Economic, Trade Expo held in Hunan

Xinhua) 09:31, September 29, 2021

A visitor learns about African products during the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. The Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened to the public on Sunday. The four-day event, held both online and offline, has attracted nearly 900 enterprises from about 40 African countries and China, according to the organizers. Since its launch in 2019, the expo has served as a major platform for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)