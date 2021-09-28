Interview: China-Northeast Asia Expo an important window on business exchange, says expert

People visit the 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China-Northeast Asia Expo provides an important window and platform for foreign enterprises interested in the market and quality products in northeast Asia, an expert has said.

As a comprehensive expo, China-Northeast Asia Expo is conducive to promoting exchanges among various industries, Lee Won-seok, deputy director of Center for Trade Studies and Cooperation of Korea International Trade Association, told Xinhua.

The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo was held on Sept. 23-27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province.

As the Chinese government is committed to accelerating the revitalization of northeast China, the expo will certainly play a key role in building a new pattern of the revitalization of northeast China and promoting regional economic cooperation and exchanges in Northeast Asia, Lee said.

He added that the expo will also play an important and positive role in accelerating the building of China's new development paradigm of "dual circulation," which takes the domestic market as the mainstay while enabling the domestic and international markets to interact positively with each other.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world and brings unprecedented challenges, China has been holding China-Northeast Asia Expo every two years, opening a window on economic exchanges between northeast China and the outside world and sending a positive signal of opening-up and common prosperity, said the expert.

"In the post-COVID-19 era, the expo has made impressive efforts in building online pavilions, experiencing exhibits through video and conducting remote negotiations," he added.

Since the beginning of this year, South Korea's exports to and imports from China have maintained sound momentum, Lee said, adding that this proves that trade between South Korea and China, as one of the pillars of South Korea's economy, has played an important role in South Korea's trade and its economy, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, trade protectionism is on the rise, arousing anxiety and worries, Lee said, adding that South Korea and China, both manufacturing powerhouses, have always been staunch supporters of free trade and opening-up.

"South Korea and China should strengthen mutual cooperation and promote the recovery of global trade through cooperation under the framework of multilateralism," said the expert.

