1st Global Economic Development and Security Forum of BFA kicks off in Hunan

Xinhua) 09:18, October 20, 2021

Steven Alan Barnett, senior resident representative in China of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the first Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 19, 2021. The first Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) kicked off on Monday. With the theme of economic security and sustainable development in a world of great change, the three-day forum aims to provide a high-end platform for promoting dialogue between political and business leaders from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)