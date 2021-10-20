Home>>
1st Global Economic Development and Security Forum of BFA kicks off in Hunan
(Xinhua) 09:18, October 20, 2021
Steven Alan Barnett, senior resident representative in China of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the first Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 19, 2021. The first Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) kicked off on Monday. With the theme of economic security and sustainable development in a world of great change, the three-day forum aims to provide a high-end platform for promoting dialogue between political and business leaders from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global Economic Development and Security Forum Expo of BFA kicks off in Changsha, Hunan
- 2nd China-Africa Economic, Trade Expo held in Hunan
- Extreme sporting activities atop suspension bridge to be opened to public in central China
- 2021 World Computing Conference kicks off in Changsha
- China province launches sea-rail transport service to Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.