Extreme sporting activities atop suspension bridge to be opened to public in central China

People's Daily Online) 16:48, September 26, 2021

(Photo/Courtesy of Aizhai Wonders Tourist Area)

Aizhai Wonders Tourist Area, located in central China's Hunan Province, has been upgraded to a national 5A tourist attraction. The site held a press conference on Sept. 23, unveiling five extreme sporting activities, namely ferratas, "walking on air", canyon swinging, bungee jumping and "matrices on the bridge".

Aizhai Bridge is the highest tunnel-to-tunnel bridge in the world and the fourth suspension bridge in China. With an average elevation of over 300 meters, the Aizhai Bridge where these activities are housed has jumped onto the to-do list of many extreme sports lovers.

The project has received a total investment of more than 46 million yuan (about $7.1 million) from the Hunan Provincial Expressway Group Co., Ltd. and is expected to be opened to the public in October.

