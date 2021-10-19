Home>>
Global Economic Development and Security Forum Expo of BFA kicks off in Changsha, Hunan
People visit the exhibition area of the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during the Global Economic Development and Security Forum Expo of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 18, 2021. With the theme of economic security and sustainable development in a world of great change, the three-day forum aims to provide a high-end platform for promoting dialogue between political and business leaders from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
