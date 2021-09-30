Chinese authorities issue directive to beef up hospital security

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a directive to strengthen security and ensure order in hospitals across the country.

The directive, aimed at protecting the safety of medical workers and creating a favorable environment for both staff and patients, asks medical institutions to install a more standardized security control system.

Hospitals should hire a certain number of security guards -- no less than 3 percent of the total number of the medical staff on duty or 0.3 percent of the daily outpatient volume, according to the directive.

Hospitals have also been asked to build an integrated security network with invasion alert, video surveillance, control system at entrance and exit, and electric inspection system.

The directive urges medical institutions to not only improve their capacities of providing medical service but also enhance their capabilities of communicating with patients and coping with disputes.

It has also put forth higher requirements for cooperation between medical institutions and public security organs.

The authorities that issued this directive include the National Health Commission, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.

