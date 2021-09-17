Home>>
Celebration held to mark 100th Peking Union Medical College Hospital founding anniversary
(Xinhua) 08:23, September 17, 2021
Guests attend a celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photos
