Friendship tree planted in Pakistan to mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China

Xinhua) 09:19, June 25, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (C) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R) plant a tree at the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 24, 2021. A friendship tree was planted here on Thursday as part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. (Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (Xinhua) -- A friendship tree was planted here at the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in on Thursday as part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The tree was jointly planted by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, Qureshi said that the year 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and lauded the Chinese leadership and the CPC for lifting over 700 million people out of extreme poverty in a short span of 40 years, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

He also praised the Chinese leadership for spearheading the Chinese nation's efforts for peace and development, it added.

"The year 2021 also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China," the foreign minister said, adding that unrelenting efforts of the successive generations of the people and leadership have transformed this relationship into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Also on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador announced that China donates 7,000 saplings to Pakistan as a response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposed Clean and Green Pakistan Movement and "10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program."

A wide range of events are being held in Pakistan and China to celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)