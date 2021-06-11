Pakistan issues commemorative coin on 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

Xinhua) 13:27, June 11, 2021

Photo released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (2nd L) attending the launch ceremony for a commemorative coin marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on June 10, 2021. The SBP Thursday issued a commemorative coin of 70 rupees during a ceremony here to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. According to a statement released by the SBP, the coin was issued as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries established on May 21, 1951. (State Bank of Pakistan/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday issued a commemorative coin of 70 rupees during a ceremony here to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the SBP, the coin was issued as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries established on May 21, 1951.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that with strong diplomatic ties, both countries have endured decades of relationship collectively and stood with each other in the wake of every tribulation.

Expressing thanks to China for supporting Pakistan's development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qureshi said that the relations with China have been the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that China-Pakistan friendship is the most valuable strategic asset of the two peoples, adding that the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have gone through the test of 70 years' international changes, and remained rock-solid.

In recent years, the financial cooperation between China and Pakistan has deepened and expanded, playing an important role in promoting trade and investment between the two countries, supporting CPEC cooperation and facilitating people-to-people exchanges, said Nong.

China will work together with Pakistan for common development and make joint efforts in building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, said the ambassador, adding that the coin would further highlight the China-Pakistan unique friendship.

The newly issued commemorative coin is the 4th one of its kind on the subject of Pakistan-China relations issued by the SBP, the SBP statement said.

The bank had already issued commemorative coins on the 60th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China in 2009, on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2011 and to celebrate the China-Pakistan Year of Friendly Exchanges in 2015.

