Hunan's Dong'an County boosts guitar industry in recent years

Xinhua) 09:10, November 04, 2021

A worker checks a guitar at a guitar manufacturer in Dong'an County, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 3, 2021. Dong'an County has in recent years taken steps to boost guitar industry with the aim to build a "guitar town". More than 400 people were offered job opportunities thanks to the booming guitar business. At present, guitars made in the county are exported to 15 countries and regions. The guitar industry has become a new name card of the county. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)