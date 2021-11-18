Children learn dragon dance from folk artist at kindergarten in Hunan

Xinhua) 08:33, November 18, 2021

Aerial photo shows children learning dragon dance from a folk artist at a kindergarten in Yaotianping Town in Dingcheng District of Changde, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 17, 2021. The kindergarten invited folk artists to give a dragon dance and lion dance lesson to the children, providing small kids an opportunity to have a close watch on the local intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

