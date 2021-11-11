Emergency rescue team collects litters from precipitous cliffs in Wulingyuan, C China

Xinhua) 08:17, November 11, 2021

An emergency rescue team member rappels down a cliff to collect litters during an emergency drill at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan, Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Members of this non-profit organization regularly collect litters from precipitous cliffs in and around Wulingyuan, a scenic site on the World Natural Heritage List of UNESCO. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2021 shows members of an emergency rescue team rappelling down a cliff to collect litters during an emergency drill at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan, Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Members of this non-profit organization regularly collect litters from precipitous cliffs in and around Wulingyuan, a scenic site on the World Natural Heritage List of UNESCO. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Members of an emergency rescue team pack litters collected during an emergency drill at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan, Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Members of this non-profit organization regularly collect litters from precipitous cliffs in and around Wulingyuan, a scenic site on the World Natural Heritage List of UNESCO. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

