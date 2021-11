Villagers harvest chrysanthemums in central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 09:48, November 27, 2021

Villagers harvest chrysanthemums in Futang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 26, 2021. In recent years, Futang Village in Hunan focused on developing chrysanthemum industry through cooperating with enterprises and cooperatives to boost income of villagers and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

