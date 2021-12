We Are China

Swans pictured on Qingshui river in Miyun District of Beijing

Xinhua) 14:50, December 08, 2021

A swan is pictured on the Qingshui river in Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

