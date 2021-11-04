Home>>
Wild geese, swans arrive at Hongjiannao Wetland Reserve in NW China
(Xinhua) 08:11, November 04, 2021
Wild geese and swans are seen at the Hongjiannao Wetland Reserve in Shenmu, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 3, 2021. Flocks of wintering wild geese and swans have arrived at the Hongjiannao Wetland Reserve on their route of migration. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
