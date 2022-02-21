Whooper swans rest in east China city before migrating back

Ecns.cn) 16:31, February 21, 2022

A pair of whooper swans share an intimate moment at Yinghua Lake, Rongcheng city in east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhili)

Rongcheng is an important habitat for the southward migration of whooper swans. Thousands of them from Siberia and other regions winter in Rongcheng every October, and migrate back when the weather turns warmer in March.

