Whooper swans seen at reserve in Rongcheng

Xinhua) 08:43, January 18, 2022

Whooper swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photography enthusiasts take pictures of whooper swans at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Whooper swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

