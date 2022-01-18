Home>>
Whooper swans seen at reserve in Rongcheng
(Xinhua) 08:43, January 18, 2022
Whooper swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Photography enthusiasts take pictures of whooper swans at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Whooper swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.