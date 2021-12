We Are China

Snow scenery at Taishan Mountain, east China

Xinhua) 09:59, December 16, 2021

Photo shows rime-covered trees at Taishan Mountain in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by Cheng Xianhao/Xinhua)

