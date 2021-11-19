Home>>
The Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve
(Xinhua) 16:10, November 19, 2021
With the continuous improvement of wetland ecological quality, a growing number of rare birds such as oriental white storks and black headed gulls stay in Yellow River National Nature Reserve in east China's Shandong Province.
