Friday, November 19, 2021

The Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve

(Xinhua) 16:10, November 19, 2021

 

With the continuous improvement of wetland ecological quality, a growing number of rare birds such as oriental white storks and black headed gulls stay in Yellow River National Nature Reserve in east China's Shandong Province.

