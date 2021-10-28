2021 China Agricultural Robot Competition opens in east China's Qingdao

Xinhua

A team participates with their automatic target spraying robot in the 2021 China Agricultural Robot Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 27, 2021. The 2021 China Agricultural Robot Competition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

