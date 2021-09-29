2,572nd anniv. of birth of Confucius marked in Qufu, Shandong

Xinhua) 09:38, September 29, 2021

A ceremony marking the 2,572nd anniversary of the birth of ancient Chinese sage and educator Confucius is held at Confucius Temple in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. Born near the present-day town of Qufu, Confucius (551-479 B.C.) founded a school of thought that influenced later generations and became known as Confucianism. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

