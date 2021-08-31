We Are China

Lotus flowers bloom at park in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 14:41, August 31, 2021

Lotus flowers bloom in the Yuniaohe Park in Yantai City, Shandong Province, Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo/Wang Jiaoni)

Over 10,000 lotus flowers in full blossom at the Yuniaohe park recently attracted visitors, forming a poetic scenery in the early autumn in Yantai City.

