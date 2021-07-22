China's Shandong sees foreign trade with Belt and Road countries rise in H1

Cargos are transported on automatic vehicles at the automatic dock of the Qingdao port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jingang)

JINAN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Shandong Province saw its foreign trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative rise 45.5 percent year on year to over 423.48 billion yuan (about 65.47 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half the year, official statistics have shown.

The province's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) accounted for more than 45 percent of its total trade volume with Belt and Road countries during the period, according to statistics announced at a press conference held by the provincial government.

Exports to Belt and Road countries hit 227.58 billion yuan, up 41.8 percent year on year, and imports from these countries grew 50.1 percent to 195.9 billion yuan.

The top commodities exported to Belt and Road countries were mechanical and electrical products, as well as steel.

