Gracilaria harvest in E China's Shandong
(Ecns.cn) 10:11, August 20, 2021
Workers are busy harvesting gracilaria, a genus of red algae, in a coastal mariculture zone in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
In recent years, workers in Rongcheng, Shandong Province have used kelp shelves to breed gracilaria according to the growth pattern of mariculture crops.
