New international airport opens in east China's Qingdao
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 13, 2021
Passengers interact with an airport staff at the terminal of Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 12, 2021. The Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport, a new airport in Shandong, officially went into operation Thursday, the Qingdao Airport Group said. The airport is ranked as 4F, the highest in China's airport class capable of handling large aircraft, including the Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger airliner, the group said. Meanwhile, the Qingdao Liuting International Airport was closed as the new airport went into operation. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
