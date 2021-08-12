New airport to be operational in China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 08:41, August 12, 2021

Aerial photo shows terminal of the Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 11, 2021. The new Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport will be put into operation on Aug. 12, while the old Qingdao Liuting International Airport will be closed. Positioned as an international hub airport in Northeast Asia, the new airport is planned to meet 35 million annual passenger throughput by 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

