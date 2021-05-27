2nd Qingdao Multinationals Summit slated for July

Xinhua) 13:58, May 27, 2021

Photo taken on May 24, 2018 shows the scenery of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The second Qingdao Multinationals Summit scheduled from July 15 to 16 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, will seek to promote high-quality opening-up and boost the development of multinational corporations in the country.

The summit will discuss the role of multinational companies in reshaping the global industrial chain, Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming told a press conference on Wednesday.

He added that a report to elaborate the role of multinationals in China's new development paradigm of "dual circulation" and new opportunities for their development under this paradigm will also be published.

So far, 330 representatives of 310 multinational companies from 26 countries and regions have signed up for offline events, together with 182 representatives from 169 multinational companies based in China, said Ji Binchang, vice governor of the province.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shandong provincial government, the summit will witness a slew of activities including closed-door meetings, themed salons, parallel panels and roadshows, according to the vice governor.

The first Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in October 2019 in Qingdao, with a total of 115 Fortune 500 companies and 284 industry leaders attending the event.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)