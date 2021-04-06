Languages

Tuesday, April 06, 2021

Aerial view of Dagu River in Qingdao

(Xinhua) 14:03, April 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2021 shows a view of Dagu River in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)


