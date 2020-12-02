Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Qingdao reports one new COVID-19 asymptomatic case

(Xinhua)    15:26, December 02, 2020

QINGDAO, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- One new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was found Tuesday in the city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The case came after the city reported one asymptomatic carrier on Tuesday. The newly found female carrier surnamed Li is the elder sister of the first case. They live in the same residential compound in the city of Jiaozhou.

She tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 during a health screening of the close contacts of the first case, according to the municipal health commission of Qingdao.

So far, Qingdao has a total of two asymptomatic cases and has established 594 close contacts. Local health authorities have taken samples from over 1,600 people related to the cases for nucleic acid tests, and all results are negative.

The city has applied restrictive measures on the cases' residential compound, workplaces and public venues they have been to.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York