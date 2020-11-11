In pics: multimodal transport center in Qingdao

A truck hauling containers passes the freight yard of the multimodal transport center in the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) local economic and trade cooperation demonstration zone in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2020. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the multimodal transport center handled 592,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of cargo in the first 10 months of 2020, up 5 percent year on year. A financial service center has also been put into operation in the demonstration zone. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)