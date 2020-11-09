International table tennis events restart in east China

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) CEO Steve Dainton (R) and Chinese Table Tennis Association President Liu Guoliang react during the opening ceremony of the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ITTF Women's World Cup opened in Weihai City on China's east coast on Sunday, signaling the return of international table tennis tournaments following an eight-month pandemic-enforced hiatus.

The tournament attracted 21 players from 15 countries and regions, including World No. 1 Chen Meng and her Chinese compatriot Sun Yingsha.

"I remember the last time I participated in an international competition was in March this year. Now, we are eyeing a great moment which has been defined as the restart," said Liu Guoliang, President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA).

The #RESTART event series, including the Women's and Men's World Cups and the ITTF Finals, takes place in China this November.

"International table tennis events restarted in China, which not only responds to the expectations of table tennis fans around the world, but also provides a good opportunity to show the achievements of China's epidemic prevention and control to the world," Liu added.

ITTF CEO Steve Dainton added, "Today is an important and historical day for our sport. After months and months of no international table tennis events, we finally restart. For our players, for our fans and for everyone involved in table tennis, today is the day that gets our sport back."