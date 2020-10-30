China to strive for Olympic men's volleyball ticket

ZHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's national men's volleyball team will aim to emulate the achievements of their female counterparts and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to newly-appointed coach Wu Sheng.

In an interview with Xinhua, Wu, who vows to reshape the men's team, revealed his plan.

Reviewing this year's Chinese Men's Volleyball Championship, which concluded on Wednesday, Wu said he was confident about his new team. "Our players worked hard in every game and showed their strength."

"Firstly, the players must learn the spirit of the Chinese women's volleyball team," added Wu, who coached Zhejiang's provincial women's team for seven years, taking one national title and finishing runners-up twice.

"Chinese women are remarkably tenacious. Their never-say-die spirit is worth learning and emulating," he noted.

Looking ahead, the 53-year-old is clear about his team's strengths and weaknesses. "We should focus more on building up our physical strength and endurance."

"Then, the team will focus on training basic skills and techniques, and promote greater teamwork," he said.

"Experienced players will mainly focus on increasing their physical capacity and the younger players will build up their basics. I'm looking forward to seeing more players with potential standing out.

"Our major goal is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics," he said, adding that the team will first do their best to win a title at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.