China's Li Quanhai named new president of World Sailing

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Quanhai was named new president of the governing body for the sport of sailing during the 2020 General Assembly via videoconferencing, according to a statement of World Sailing on Sunday.

Li, the 58-year-old director-general of China's National Olympic Sports Center, will be in office until 2024.

After two rounds of voting, Li eliminated three other presidential candidates, including the incumbent President Kim Andersen of Denmark.

As the former secretary general and vice-president of the Chinese Yachting Association, Li now becomes the first Chinese to take the presidency of World Sailing.

Founded in 1907, World Sailing is the world governing body for the sport of sailing recognized by the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

Li said that he will work hard to make sailing more exciting, easier to participate and to become a showcase of human power combined with the energy of nature.