Shandong, Jiangsu each bag two golds at Chinese Taekwondo Championship Finals

WUXI, China, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Shandong and Jiangsu dominated the Chinese Taekwondo Championship Finals here on Tuesday as each team secured two golds out of six at stake.

On the second day of the Championship Finals, Shandong saw its four fighters advance to the final contests across six categories. Ultimately, Yin Yuanhong defeated Luo Zongshi of Hunan 16-15 in the women's 57kg class and her teammate Tan Jingwen secured the gold in the men's 74kg final, beating Sun Xiang of Guangdong 11-9.

Meanwhile, Wang Yulong of Jiangsu outclassed Xiao Shaohong of Tibet 10-9 in the men's 63 kg.

Defending champion Shan Yunyun had a close match against Li Xueju of Shandong in the women's 62kg class when Shan's consecutive kicks in last seconds helped her to earn a thrilling 8-7 win.

"Facing the tight situation, I tried to be cautious and focused," Shan said. "I think adjusting the strategies properly and trying not to be affected can achieve a counterattack."

Song Jie of Sichuan edged Guo Yufei of Henan 4-3 in the women's 67kg. In the men's 68kg final, Dong Kangqi lost to Lin Wenye of Fujian 10-26, missing the chance to secure the third gold for Shandong.

The tournament, gathering more than 300 athletes from 33 teams, will wrap up on Wednesday.