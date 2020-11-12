Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Qingdao cleared of COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:15, November 12, 2020

QINGDAO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Qingdao has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to zero, the local health commission said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, all 14 patients reported since Oct. 12 were discharged from the hospital after recovery, according to the Qingdao municipal health commission.

Earlier investigation showed inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital led to the new cluster of infections after two stevedores, who had handled imported frozen seafood, were diagnosed as asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24. They were isolated at the Qingdao Chest Hospital and underwent CT scans in the hospital's CT room.

Qingdao conducted a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering all 11 million residents within five days to contain the spread of the virus.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York