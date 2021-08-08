Expansion project of Kashgar International Airport to be completed by year end

Xinhua) 10:00, August 08, 2021

Workers work at the construction site for the expansion project of Kashgar International Airport in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 7, 2021. The expansion project of Kashgar International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of the year. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

