Home>>
Expansion project of Kashgar International Airport to be completed by year end
(Xinhua) 10:00, August 08, 2021
Workers work at the construction site for the expansion project of Kashgar International Airport in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 7, 2021. The expansion project of Kashgar International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of the year. (Xinhua/Gao Han)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.