Xinjiang has highest number of civil airports in China: white paper

Xinhua) 15:44, July 14, 2021

People pose for a photo in front of a C919 large passenger aircraft at the Turpan Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has seen remarkable improvement in infrastructure building, with the highest number of civil airports in China, a white paper said on Wednesday.

The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.

A total of 22 civil airports have been completed and put into use in Xinjiang, the highest number among all provincial-level administrative units in China, said the white paper.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)