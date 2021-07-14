Xinjiang has highest number of civil airports in China: white paper
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has seen remarkable improvement in infrastructure building, with the highest number of civil airports in China, a white paper said on Wednesday.
The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.
A total of 22 civil airports have been completed and put into use in Xinjiang, the highest number among all provincial-level administrative units in China, said the white paper.
