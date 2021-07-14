Xinjiang rural residents' per capita disposable income up over 100 times: white paper

Xinhua)

An employee operates a harvester in rice fields at Xinjiang Village, Longquan Township, Longhua District of Haikou City in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 22, 2020.(Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The per capita disposable income of rural population in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region rose from 119 yuan in 1978 to 14,056 yuan in 2020, a white paper said Wednesday.

The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.

