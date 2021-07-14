Home>>
Xinjiang rural residents' per capita disposable income up over 100 times: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:37, July 14, 2021
An employee operates a harvester in rice fields at Xinjiang Village, Longquan Township, Longhua District of Haikou City in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 22, 2020.(Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The per capita disposable income of rural population in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region rose from 119 yuan in 1978 to 14,056 yuan in 2020, a white paper said Wednesday.
The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang in optimal period of development: white paper
- Xinjiang offers free annual health checkups for every resident: white paper
- More than 40 Islamic publications distributed in Xinjiang: white paper
- Some int'l forces misrepresent Xinjiang's historic progress on human rights: white paper
- China issues white paper on protecting rights of Xinjiang's ethnic groups
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.