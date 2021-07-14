Xinjiang offers free annual health checkups for every resident: white paper

Xinhua) 14:19, July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang offers free annual health checkups for every resident, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

A fund for health checkups was set up in 2016, into which 8.2 billion yuan has been injected to date, so that every resident in Xinjiang can have a free annual health checkup to spot early signs of illnesses, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)