Home>>
Xinjiang offers free annual health checkups for every resident: white paper
(Xinhua) 14:19, July 14, 2021
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang offers free annual health checkups for every resident, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.
A fund for health checkups was set up in 2016, into which 8.2 billion yuan has been injected to date, so that every resident in Xinjiang can have a free annual health checkup to spot early signs of illnesses, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang
- China issues white paper on protecting rights of Xinjiang's ethnic groups
- Xinjiang in 8 words
- Along the Belt and Road: Xinjiang’s thriving international trade and cultural exchanges
- Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 2 – Family
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.