Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 2 – Family
By Zhang Ruohan, Liu Ning, Ma Tianyi (People's Daily Online) 14:50, July 13, 2021
What does the word “Family” mean to you? Is it daily necessities like food on the table or the mundane affairs of managing a household? Is it reunion with or taking care of loved ones? Is it planning and hoping for the future? For the second episode of the feature documentary produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, two ordinary families — one in Kashgar and another in Hotan — tell their stories of familial love, affection, happiness and serenity, along with all the many trials and tribulations along their way.
