Green energy of Xinjiang boosts China's carbon neutrality

Xinhua) 09:12, July 13, 2021

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a region rich in energy resources, transmitted over 59 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of locally generated electricity to other parts of China in the first half of the year, up 34 percent year on year, helping to reduce carbon emissions nationwide.

The electricity helped these regions reduce the use of standard coal by 18.02 million tons, and emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide by 48.67 million tons, 153,000 tons and 133,000 tons, respectively.

Meanwhile, of the 59 billion kWh of electricity generated, 17.5 billion kWh, or 30 percent, are from green energy sources, mainly wind and solar power.

