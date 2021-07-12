Languages

Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 1 - Growing Up

By Liu Ning, Zhang Ruohan, Ma Tianyi, Zhao Chen, Yuan Meng (People's Daily Online) 13:14, July 12, 2021

For the first episode of the feature documentary produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, our cameras follow in the footsteps of two primary school students in Kashgar and two college students studying at Shihezi University. It’s a simple yet touching story about friendship, education, youth and growing up in China's far northwest.

