View along Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:25, July 11, 2021
Tourists view snow scenery along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2021. The 560-km highway, connecting Dushanzi in the northern area of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa City in the south, runs through various landscapes including glaciers, forests, and grasslands. (Xinhua/Xu Sheng)
