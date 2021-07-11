View along Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) July 11, 2021

Tourists view snow scenery along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2021. The 560-km highway, connecting Dushanzi in the northern area of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa City in the south, runs through various landscapes including glaciers, forests, and grasslands. (Xinhua/Xu Sheng)

