Languages

Archive

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Home>>

View along Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang

(Xinhua) 09:25, July 11, 2021

Tourists view snow scenery along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2021. The 560-km highway, connecting Dushanzi in the northern area of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa City in the south, runs through various landscapes including glaciers, forests, and grasslands. (Xinhua/Xu Sheng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories